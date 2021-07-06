American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO Sells $113,182.94 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 224,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,012. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 78.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after buying an additional 511,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after buying an additional 390,173 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 447.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 358,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 592.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 222,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

