AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.17.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

