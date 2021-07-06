Analysts Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the highest is $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $211.05 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $211.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

