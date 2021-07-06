Analysts Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUPH. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. 3,739,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,607. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

