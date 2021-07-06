Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Brokerages expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $67,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.32.

Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

