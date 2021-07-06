Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report $32.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.62 million and the highest is $32.50 million. CareCloud posted sales of $19.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $133.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $135.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $149.11 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,464 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.90. CareCloud has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

