Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $33.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the lowest is $33.00 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $19.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $130.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $131.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $136.35 million, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $139.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $305.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

