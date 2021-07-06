Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLX. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $854.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 3.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

