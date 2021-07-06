Analysts Anticipate ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,921,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,561,000 after buying an additional 347,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,169,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 694,725 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

