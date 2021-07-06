Analysts Anticipate KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) will report earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. KLX Energy Services reported earnings of ($4.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($7.79) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.78) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KLX Energy Services.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%.

KLXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 110,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.40.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

