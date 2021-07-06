Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.22). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 626,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,821. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $449.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.88. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

