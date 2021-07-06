Analysts Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.03 Million

Analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report $28.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $28.86 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $27.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $111.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $114.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $102.77 million, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $105.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $259.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.