Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.46. Upland Software posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,611 shares of company stock worth $4,791,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Upland Software by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UPLD traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 356,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.28. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

