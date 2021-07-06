Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.46. Upland Software posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,611 shares of company stock worth $4,791,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Upland Software by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UPLD traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 356,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.28. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.