Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million.

YMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.93.

In other news, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,471 shares of company stock worth $10,091,029. 31.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.