Analysts Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce $443.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $447.00 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $133.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 232.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $195.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.94. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $100.10 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

