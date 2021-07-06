Analysts Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Post $11.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $11.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.91 and the highest is $12.00. Cable One posted earnings of $10.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $47.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.51 to $52.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $55.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.23 to $66.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,411 shares of company stock worth $2,548,389 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 164,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,960,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 15.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,256,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,915.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,800.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

