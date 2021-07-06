Analysts Expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $189.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,877 shares of company stock worth $115,236 over the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

