Analysts Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. ePlus posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. ePlus’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

PLUS stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.82. 28 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,385. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ePlus has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 2,550.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

