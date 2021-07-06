Analysts Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.00 Million

Analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report $86.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.80 million and the highest is $86.20 million. Fastly posted sales of $74.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $380.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $385.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $480.31 million, with estimates ranging from $470.80 million to $487.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,806,937.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,304,414 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSLY opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. Fastly has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

