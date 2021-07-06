Analysts Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.24. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:HLF opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $109,083,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,120,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,314 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,996,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after acquiring an additional 571,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 1,763,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

