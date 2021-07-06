Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.42. International Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

NYSE:IGT opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $3,150,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,582 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 225,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 83,553 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,048,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

