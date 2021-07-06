Analysts Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.60. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

