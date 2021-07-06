Analysts Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sientra by 1,287.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,948 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sientra by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Sientra by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sientra by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,997,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 202,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sientra stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 744,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,193. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $452.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

