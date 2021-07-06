Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 6th (ALO, BNR, CA, ENI, EVK, KBX, KT, LAZY, LSEA, MBII)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 6th:

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €98.00 ($115.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Carrefour (EPA:CA)

was given a €17.50 ($20.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc engages in the provision of money saving and personal finance services. Its operating segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Money vertical offers credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance. Insurance vertical offers breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance. Travel segment operates through the TravelSupermarket.com brand, which offers customers the ability to search and compare car hire, flights, hotels, and package holidays. MoneySavingExpert.com segment offers consumer finance websites. Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc is headquartered in Chester, the United Kingdom. “

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

