Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 6th (CAS, CUF.UN, KL, MR.UN, NCLH, OC, PKI, TROX, TUIFY, UDIRF)

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$20.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$18.50.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its na rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$77.00 price target on the stock.

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN). They issued an outperform rating and a C$7.25 price target on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Norwegian Cruise have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company is benefiting from Strong demand and booking volume growth. Also, resumption of fleet operation and fleet-expansion efforts are helping the company gain traction. However, the company expects loss for second-quarter 2021. Loss is anticipated to continue until the company is able to resume regular voyages. Although it announced the restart of cruise voyages during first-quarter 2021, it cannot evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its long-term or short-term business results. For second-quarter 2021, the company anticipates cash burn to be nearly $190 million per month. Meanwhile, loss estimates for 2021 have contracted over the past 60 days.”

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $103.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Owens Corning’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from market-leading businesses, innovative products and process technologies, and capabilities. Faster recovery in residential end markets, particularly in the United States, improved manufacturing leverage and strong cost controls helped it deliver the solid results. The company is also benefiting strong demand for insulating products. This is primarily driven by commercial and industrial construction activity, new residential construction, remodeling and repair activity, and increased energy efficiency. Notably, earnings estimates for current quarter and year have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, pricing pressure and rising cost of raw materials are concerns.”

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its na rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$49.00 target price on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

