Analyzing CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) & Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CIT Group pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CIT Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Comerica has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares CIT Group and Comerica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.58 -$615.30 million ($0.70) -71.83 Comerica $3.09 billion 3.24 $474.00 million $3.27 21.94

Comerica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CIT Group. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group 10.06% 8.27% 0.73% Comerica 29.86% 11.74% 1.04%

Volatility and Risk

CIT Group has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CIT Group and Comerica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 7 2 0 2.22 Comerica 5 6 8 0 2.16

CIT Group presently has a consensus price target of $43.69, indicating a potential downside of 13.11%. Comerica has a consensus price target of $70.76, indicating a potential downside of 1.35%. Given Comerica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than CIT Group.

Summary

Comerica beats CIT Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. It also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, and Canada. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

