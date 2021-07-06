Analyzing Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Stagecoach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49% Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nikola and Stagecoach Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33 Stagecoach Group 0 1 8 0 2.89

Nikola currently has a consensus target price of $22.13, indicating a potential upside of 34.91%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nikola and Stagecoach Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 72,028.80 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -13.78 Stagecoach Group $1.80 billion 0.36 $45.34 million N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nikola has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagecoach Group has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stagecoach Group beats Nikola on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

