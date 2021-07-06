Analyzing Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) & Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wetouch Technology and Associated Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Capital Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Associated Capital Group has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.01%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Associated Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Associated Capital Group 570.28% 12.58% 10.14%

Volatility & Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.81, indicating that its share price is 281% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Associated Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Associated Capital Group $18.98 million 45.84 $18.82 million N/A N/A

Associated Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats Wetouch Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

