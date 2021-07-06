Anan Kashyap Sells 6,087 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of POSH stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. 662,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,745. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

