Anchor Protocol Price Tops $2.23 on Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00006477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $187.63 million and $4.52 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,139,737 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.