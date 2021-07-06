Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 25,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew H. Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00.

ACEL stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 119,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,526. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 1.31. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACEL. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

