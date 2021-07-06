Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 25,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Andrew H. Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 29th, Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00.
ACEL stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 119,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,526. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 1.31. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on ACEL. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
