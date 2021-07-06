Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.60

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.60 and traded as low as C$9.52. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$9.55, with a volume of 23,249 shares traded.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Andrew Peller from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.05 million and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.43, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.