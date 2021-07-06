Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,324 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $303,931.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SILK traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. 182,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

