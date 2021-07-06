AngioDynamics (ANGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ANGO opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

