AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 79,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,377,711 shares.The stock last traded at $19.67 and had previously closed at $19.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after buying an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,355,000 after buying an additional 2,073,669 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,539,000 after buying an additional 1,253,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,897,000 after buying an additional 1,101,839 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

