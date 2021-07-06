ankrETH (aEth) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,045.00

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $66.53 million and approximately $1,045.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ankrETH has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for approximately $2,268.29 or 0.06683102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00965866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00044742 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH's total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH's official website is stkr.io .

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

