Ann Mather Sells 417 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $151,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.63, for a total transaction of $141,208.71.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $71,061.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $131,381.12.

NYSE:ANET traded up $9.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.93. 555,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,149. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.28. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $375.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.