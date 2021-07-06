Anthony Y. Sun Sells 26,794 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 422,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after buying an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after buying an additional 625,264 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after buying an additional 230,881 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after buying an additional 270,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

