Antiample 24 Hour Volume Hits $72.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $72.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.42 or 0.00995912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.35 or 0.08817628 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.