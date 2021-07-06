Anyswap (ANY) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $33.26 million and $188,905.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00005249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00135175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00166430 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,931.25 or 0.99811352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.95 or 0.00952921 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.