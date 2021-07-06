AO World’s (AO) Under review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
AO stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 229.40 ($3.00). 1,092,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,969. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AO World has a twelve month low of GBX 132 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 444.50 ($5.81). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.81.
AO World Company Profile
