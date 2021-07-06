AO World’s (AO) Under review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

AO stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 229.40 ($3.00). 1,092,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,969. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AO World has a twelve month low of GBX 132 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 444.50 ($5.81). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.81.

Get AO World alerts:

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.