APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,150 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.88. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

