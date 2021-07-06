APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.22% of Antero Midstream worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

