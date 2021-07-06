APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,641 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.52.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

