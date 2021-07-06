APG Asset Management N.V. Has $11.44 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 67,699 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $270.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.58. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $169.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

