APG Asset Management N.V. Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,645,999 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 35.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.15.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

