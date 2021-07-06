APG Asset Management N.V. Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Wayfair by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,144,657 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $301.01 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.80 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

