APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,088,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,156 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.05% of Sirius XM worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

