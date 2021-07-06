APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,211 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.12% of Dropbox worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $27,753,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $31.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,239 shares of company stock worth $4,577,677. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

