APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,793 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sun Communities by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.7% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.22. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.73 and a 12-month high of $178.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

